Electors Cast Their Votes

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Voting in the electoral college is happening, bringing the nation one step closer to confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. NBC’s Susan McGinnis reports.
(NBC News) — Members of the Electoral College in New Hampshire and Tennessee were among the first to cast their ballots Monday and officially make Joe Biden President-elect of the United States.
Biden won 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232.
Still, the president continues to falsely claim he won.
His supporters rallied on his behalf in Washington over the weekend, resulting in violent clashes with counter-protesters.
After losing court challenges all the way to the Supreme Court, Mr. Trump is arguing his case on Twitter and signals that he and his supporters won’t give up.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2WabjJD