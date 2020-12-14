First shipment of COVID vaccines arrive in Georgia

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Public Health received its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
The Pfizer vaccine arrived in Coastal Georgia at two public health locations with ultracold freezers. The vaccine requires such freezers for storage and temperature control.
Monday’s shipment included 5,850 doses of the vaccine. The Coastal Health District is preparing to administer the vaccine to public health staff.
They expect additional shipments of the vaccine statewide later this week.
Michael Hokanson, with the North Central Health District, reminds everyone to keep up with CDC guidelines.
Preventing COVID-19
- Wear a mask
- Social distance
- Avoid large crowds
- Wash your hands
Dr. Corbi Milligan, the Chief Medical Officer of Coliseum Health System, says they are awaiting news of when they will get the vaccine at their hospitals. They plan to follow the CDC and DPH guidelines when distributing the vaccine to their staff.