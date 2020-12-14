UPDATE (Monday, December 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 14, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/14/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  479,340 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 14. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1300 7003.93 41 115
Atkinson 563 6758.7 9 83
Bacon 694 6085.58 20 53
Baker 115 3690.63 6 22
Baldwin 2658 5982.71 71 198
Banks 929 4649.18 13 114
Barrow 3829 4432.59 60 336
Bartow 5304 4788.26 104 402
Ben Hill 1065 6398.32 35 105
Berrien 658 3413.57 19 33
Bibb 8139 5349.33 229 1047
Bleckley 578 4502.26 30 36
Brantley 592 3083.01 18 49
Brooks 693 4406.43 26 58
Bryan 1560 3986 16 108
Bulloch 3459 4352.75 35 156
Burke 1063 4757.86 13 106
Butts 1037 4119.33 46 71
Calhoun 308 4875.73 11 55
Camden 1954 3623.62 18 90
Candler 587 5416.63 27 48
Carroll 4649 3870.33 90 233
Catoosa 2513 3654.16 34 121
Charlton 760 5735.42 11 43
Chatham 11479 3928.8 212 951
Chattahoochee 2100 19536.7 1 17
Chattooga 1304 5265.28 36 90
Cherokee 10486 3932.98 116 691
Clarke 7491 5772.12 57 292
Clay 132 4623.47 3 9
Clayton 11381 3733.46 202 818
Clinch 504 7572.12 14 40
Cobb 30557 3865.1 514 2245
Coffee 2983 6930.44 72 418
Colquitt 2387 5258.52 44 179
Columbia 6188 3900.88 81 249
Cook 858 4920.57 19 77
Coweta 4202 2764.46 72 188
Crawford 271 2216.23 7 32
Crisp 822 3687.92 26 100
Dade 601 3718.6 7 37
Dawson 1331 4925.8 11 124
DeKalb 29831 3761.06 462 2799
Decatur 1478 5615.07 41 109
Dodge 761 3733.14 40 73
Dooly 470 3507.46 20 60
Dougherty 3646 4055.39 200 711
Douglas 5735 3775.36 95 551
Early 652 6426.18 38 51
Echols 295 7432.6 2 10
Effingham 2214 3457.97 33 140
Elbert 1019 5378.73 22 87
Emanuel 1315 5802.15 43 96
Evans 537 5024.8 8 54
Fannin 1127 4281.91 31 95
Fayette 3118 2652.62 62 160
Floyd 5777 5781.86 92 477
Forsyth 7447 2949.23 68 505
Franklin 1351 5791.08 21 93
Fulton 42706 3885.26 707 3056
Gilmer 1378 4386.16 29 123
Glascock 69 2280.99 2 6
Glynn 4351 5056.54 118 362
Gordon 3482 5998.38 55 184
Grady 961 3916.06 27 112
Greene 724 3868.14 26 68
Gwinnett 42662 4392.96 528 3352
Habersham 2767 6041.48 82 305
Hall 14414 6985.25 200 1377
Hancock 530 6468.94 46 72
Haralson 1037 3375.43 21 44
Harris 1049 3022.01 28 101
Hart 883 3382.23 20 89
Heard 365 2950.69 8 24
Henry 9030 3764.6 136 356
Houston 4880 3107.51 104 441
Irwin 457 4844.69 11 45
Jackson 3912 5236.95 54 277
Jasper 334 2352.28 5 23
Jeff Davis 876 5782.94 30 80
Jefferson 1028 6713.25 38 103
Jenkins 496 5783.58 34 69
Johnson 491 5082.29 29 72
Jones 841 2941.49 23 65
Lamar 643 3323.51 24 55
Lanier 359 3468.26 7 17
Laurens 2397 5068.08 113 221
Lee 902 3009.58 32 113
Liberty 1631 2634.72 30 134
Lincoln 300 3692.31 9 36
Long 356 1787.6 5 23
Lowndes 5647 4790.55 97 249
Lumpkin 1487 4399.15 19 139
Macon 329 2533.11 15 58
Madison 1265 4191.93 16 81
Marion 223 2689.01 10 24
McDuffie 878 4065.38 21 94
McIntosh 409 2807.72 7 37
Meriwether 695 3306.37 19 87
Miller 376 6523.25 2 23
Mitchell 979 4438.7 49 165
Monroe 1039 3747.25 59 109
Montgomery 417 4520.82 9 28
Morgan 650 3396.38 7 48
Murray 2131 5292.96 31 126
Muscogee 7629 3981.19 195 756
Newton 3938 3504.99 108 379
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19133 0 228 791
Oconee 1219 2920.67 35 86
Oglethorpe 574 3766.4 13 50
Paulding 4759 2758.17 87 191
Peach 1034 3777.17 29 121
Pickens 1217 3629.59 14 92
Pierce 777 3975.44 27 92
Pike 522 2767.76 12 46
Polk 2177 5006.67 38 197
Pulaski 403 3699.62 25 42
Putnam 991 4528.22 30 85
Quitman 46 2005.23 1 7
Rabun 779 4586.13 14 89
Randolph 347 5137.7 30 62
Richmond 11003 5440.57 204 795
Rockdale 3048 3209.77 59 414
Schley 141 2672.99 2 17
Screven 486 3496.4 11 50
Seminole 510 6265.36 12 42
Spalding 2177 3150.05 80 252
Stephens 1780 6760.86 47 165
Stewart 589 9610.05 17 113
Sumter 1153 3921.9 69 215
Talbot 217 3523.87 8 31
Taliaferro 43 2634.8 0 2
Tattnall 1107 4356.38 21 80
Taylor 309 3882.89 13 38
Telfair 540 3451.8 30 55
Terrell 401 4736.03 33 81
Thomas 1943 4373.07 78 193
Tift 2592 6348.27 69 275
Toombs 1759 6518.92 61 132
Towns 625 5193.62 23 78
Treutlen 340 4978.77 14 35
Troup 3551 5043.03 119 381
Turner 405 5014.86 24 56
Twiggs 282 3487.51 15 62
Union 1195 4716.79 39 120
Unknown 2520 0 2 36
Upson 991 3771.36 71 107
Walker 3066 4404.54 53 140
Walton 3499 3651.87 81 282
Ware 1974 5505.82 72 223
Warren 201 3857.97 6 30
Washington 1060 5221.16 24 70
Wayne 1580 5271.24 45 151
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 375 4741.43 18 25
White 1583 4984.57 28 159
Whitfield 9112 8705.29 98 448
Wilcox 320 3640.5 25 58
Wilkes 402 4014.38 8 48
Wilkinson 455 5101.47 18 84
Worth 722 3584.55 37 115
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,137,479 (4,755,530 reported molecular tests; 381,949 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 476,044 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 37,737 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,218 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, December 14, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

