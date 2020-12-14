Kelly Loeffler holds rally in Forsyth ahead of runoff election

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Senator Kelly Loeffler stopped in Monroe County Monday, for small rally in Forsyth.

Supporters at Fox City Brewing Company showed up to hear from Loeffler and the GOP.

Over 100 people gathered to listen to what the candidate had to say about the future of Georgia, and how she plans to help the state if elected.

Loeffler discussed her opponent Raphael Warnock, and the future of the United States. She everyone to vote for her and David Perdue in the Senate runoff election.

“You have to get out and vote,” Loeffler said. “You have to exercise your right to vote for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, because we have to hold the line. I know you’re gonna hold the line because our country is asking us to do that right now.”

Loeffler and Perdue will continue campaigning until the runoff election on January 5.

 
