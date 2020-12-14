Long lines form as early voting begins for Senate runoff election

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With early voting beginning Monday, there are three polls now open in Bibb county.

There were reports of long lines at each location. The line at the Board of Elections Office wrapped around the building.

Board of Elections Chairman, Mike Kaplan, reported one issue when polls opened this morning.

Kaplan says the printers were not functioning properly at the Elaine Lucas Senior Center. He says voters waited for about 30 extra minutes before the issue was resolved.

But Kaplan says he wants voters to feel confident that their vote counts.

“The only encouragement I have for voters is, you have to be secure that every vote counts. You have to really understand that we’re doing everything we can to ensure that only registered voters in Macon-Bibb County can vote, and that your vote does count adn that this election is important,” said Kaplan.

He says the county saw record-breaking turnout in the November general election, and hopes to see it again for the runoffs.

WHERE TO VOTE IN MACON-BIBB COUNTY:

Board of Elections Office on Pio Nono Avenue.

Elaine Lucas Senior Center at Carolyn Crayton Park.

Theron Ussery Park Community Center.

WHERE TO VOTE IN HOUSTON COUNTY:

This week you can vote at the Board of Elections Office on Main Street in Perry.

The week of December 21 will at be at Houston Health Pavilion in Warner Robins.

The week of December 28 is at Central Georgia Tech on Cohen Walker Drive in Warner Robins. If you need help getting to the polls to vote, Warner Robins Transit is giving free rides to the polls during early voting. Just give them a call to schedule a pick up.

ELECTION DEADLINES: