Macon activists hosts candlelight vigil honoring homicide victims

Peyton Lewis
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Community activists gathered in Rosa Park Square Sunday night, to host a vigil honoring all homicide victims.

Macon set a grim record with 50 homicides in 2020. The groups ‘Macon Headspace’ and ‘Freedom for All’, wanted to honor victims with a candlelight ceremony.

Speakers read each name and age aloud. The groups emphasized the victims are more than just a number.

Rowdy Soloman attended the event and also recited poetry to honor victims and their families. He hopes events like these will bring the city together.

“Seeing all of us come together, was the greatest thing that I could ever see in our city, we need more of that,” Soloman stated. “It doesn’t matter what color you are, or what environment you come from. Love’s the main thing that we need here.”

Nancy Cleveland, founder of both Macon Headspace and Freedom for All, says she hopes her events inspire Macon to change after such a devastating year.

“I’m going to try to do this again in the future, and I hope to see much fewer bags next year,” Cleveland said. “I’ll keep doing this until there are no bags left, and when our community has healed.”

Macon Headspace will host a popup mental health clinic in the near future. Both non-profits plan to continue their involvement in community togetherness projects and encourage others to join in.

