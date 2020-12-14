Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon community activists gathered in Rosa Parks Square overnight to honor those killed this year. Organizers of the event called each homicide victim more than just a number.

“Unfortunately it’s more than just 50 people being buried, but it’s 50 plus people who now have sons and daughters going to prison, and there’s hundreds more whose families are being torn to shreds,” said Christoper Berry.

As the Christmas lights lit downtown Macon Sunday evening, so did 50 luminaries. Each luminary honored someone who lost their life to an act of violence.

This year Macon hit a grim milestone, hitting a record-breaking 50 homicides.

“The pandemic that happened in 2020 created a beautiful storm for this to just hit the fan,” said Nancy Cleveland, event organizer.

Cleveland — the founder of the non-profit groups, Macon Headspace and Freedom For All — says she wants people to pause and think about the issues within the community that led to these deaths.

“I’m just hoping that more people kind of just reflect on this year and what they can do to reduce this stuff, and really research the relations of poverty and violence,” Cleveland said.



The name and age of each victim was read aloud. Speakers shared thoughts on what residents can do to prevent more killings in the future.

“We also have to feel for the children that live in these communities, ducking their heads under their pillows when they hear gunshots,” Berry said.

Rowdy Soloman shared a poem honoring the victims. Soloman says he hopes to see a united community in 2021, preventing more killings in the city.

“I would love to see more togetherness,” Solomon said. “And not only an intertwining of not only businesses but just people. Because we’re so spread out in our communities sometimes and we don’t intertwine. I think that’s another issue that we have. The fact that we’re so uncomfortable around certain races, genders, ethnicities, and beliefs. And we’re not open and receptive to one another.”

Cleveland says she hopes Macon sees peace next year. He also hopes that eventually there will be no need for vigils like this.

“I want us to come back here every year and have fewer bags until we don’t have anymore and there’s no need for this event anymore.”

Popup mental clinics

The group Macon Headspace hopes to host a popup mental health clinic in neighborhoods to help reduce violence. The group has set no date for this event but stay with 41NBC as information updates.