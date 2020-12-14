New City Church plans move to vacant furniture store on Eisenhower Parkway

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon church wants to move into the old Rooms to Go building on Eisenhower Parkway across from the Macon Mall.
In a letter to Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning, New City Church says the building is perfect for a 500 seat sanctuary, along with offices, Sunday school rooms and a children’s worship area.
The church says it has outgrown its location on Cherry Street and its most recent building on Riverside Drive.
Lead Pastor Keith Watson says the church would also consider hosting events and meetings that would benefit the surrounding area.
The board approved the proposal during Monday’s meeting.