Perdue Farms wants meat workers prioritized in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The nation’s fourth largest poultry producer, Perdue Farms, wants its employees and their families to be some of the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine along with other frontline workers. The company sent letters to the CDC and to the governors of states that have Perdue locations.
In a letter to Governor Brian Kemp, Perdue Farm urged prioritization of meat and poultry workers, and their families, in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The letter also explains the purpose is to protect Perdue workers, help slow the community spread of COVID-19 and ensure the continuity in America’s food supply chain.
Perdue Farms’ letter also states that many of its facilities are located near state borders, and employees often live in one state but commute to work in another. It cites “a patchwork of state policies that prioritizes different groups may do little to stop community spread if people are traveling between states on a frequent basis.”
The letter also states, “To truly stop the spread of this virus, and to protect the men and women who continue to support our economy and food supply through their essential work, meat and poultry employees—and those who live with them—must be able to receive a vaccine as quickly as possible.”
Perdue says it will continue to exceed the requirements and recommendations for COVID-19 safety protocols to protect associates. Perdue Farms employees 2,607 workers in Georgia at locations in Perry, Gainesville, Bowersville and Savannah.