Senator David Perdue holds rally in Macon as early voting begins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting begins Senator David Perdue flew around Georgia Monday, encouraging everyone to vote early.
With Republican majority on the line in the Senate, Perdue stopped in Macon to rally supporters ahead of the runoff election next month.
The GOP candidate highlighted Georgia’s accomplishments under Republican leadership. He warned voting for his opponent, Jon Ossoff, could stunt Georgia’s economic growth.
“Cause they’ll reverse the regulations, they’ll reverse the tax cut, they’ll reverse the energy work that made us energy independent, and they’ll reverse the banking laws that saved our community banks. So the word of the day id “vote early,” said Senator Perdue.
