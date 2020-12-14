SOS Raffensperger begins Cobb County, signature match audits

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a signature match audit in Cobb County, and a statewide signature match audit.

The Secretary of State’s Office will partner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct the Cobb County audit, and with an accredited university for the statewide audit.

“Election integrity has been a top priority since day one of my administration,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “Though the outcome of the race in Georgia will not change, conducting this audit follows in the footsteps of the audit-triggered hand recount we conducted in November to provide further confidence in the accuracy, security, and reliability of the vote in Georgia. I look forward to working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Cobb County, and any other future partners to secure the vote in the Peach State.”

Secretary Raffensperger made the announcement following specific allegations election workers in Cobb County, had not adequately conducted signature matching on absentee ballot applications ahead of the June primary elections.

The audit will consist of reviewing a statistically significant subset of the signed absentee ballot envelopes and comparing those signatures to the ones on file in Georgia’s voter registration system.

“Conducting this audit does not in any way suggest that Cobb County was not properly following election procedures or properly conducting signature matching,” said Chris Harvey, Director of Elections for the Secretary of State’s office, who was formerly the Chief Investigator for the office. “We chose Cobb County for this audit because they are well known to have one the best election offices in the state, and starting in Cobb will help as we embark on a statewide signature audit. Just like Cobb County volunteered to be a pilot county for our new voting system, we thank everyone at the Cobb County elections office for their cooperation with this process especially while voting is underway for the runoff.”

The audit of Cobb County’s signature match system is expected to take two weeks. However, it will not change the outcome of the November election.

Raffensperger also announced a planned statewide signature match audit.