UGA-Vanderbilt football game canceled

ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Saturday’s re-scheduled football game between Georgia and Vanderbilt is canceled and will be declared a no-contest.
That’s according to a statement from the Southeastern Conference Monday night.
“The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 19 has been cancelled due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols,” the statement said.
The game was originally scheduled to be played December 5 but was postponed to December 19.