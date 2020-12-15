Expect a rainy and cold day in Middle Georgia Wednesday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
13
Listen to the content of this post:

Multiple weather systems are tracking towards Middle GA this evening bringing clouds and eventually rain.

Low pressure and a cold front, currently in Mississippi and Alabama, will approach the area late tonight and into tomorrow.

Although scattered showers are possible tonight, the heaviest rain will be moving in during the morning hours on Wednesday.
Through the rest of the day we will be seeing off and on showers with the potential of a few pockets of heavy rain.

Highs will be limited to the 40’s throughout the day.

By Wednesday night the rain will push to the east and bring a dry conditions overnight.

Lows will be falling into the 30’s with clearing by early Thursday.

The weather will be dry and cool through the end of the week with highs in the 50’s and lows dropping back below freezing to end the week.

Our next chance of rain won’t be until Saturday night as a few showers push in ahead of yet another low pressure system.

Rain chances increase on Sunday, but there are still some question about how far north the rain will move.

By the start of next week, we could see a few lingering showers Monday morning, but otherwise a general clearing will occur for the start of the week.

Highs return to the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Previous articlePediatricians provide safety tips when purchasing gifts
Next articleBibb deputies investigating grocery store armed robbery
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.