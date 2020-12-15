Expect a rainy and cold day in Middle Georgia Wednesday

|
Multiple weather systems are tracking towards Middle GA this evening bringing clouds and eventually rain.
Low pressure and a cold front, currently in Mississippi and Alabama, will approach the area late tonight and into tomorrow.
Although scattered showers are possible tonight, the heaviest rain will be moving in during the morning hours on Wednesday.
Through the rest of the day we will be seeing off and on showers with the potential of a few pockets of heavy rain.
Highs will be limited to the 40’s throughout the day.
By Wednesday night the rain will push to the east and bring a dry conditions overnight.
Lows will be falling into the 30’s with clearing by early Thursday.
The weather will be dry and cool through the end of the week with highs in the 50’s and lows dropping back below freezing to end the week.
Our next chance of rain won’t be until Saturday night as a few showers push in ahead of yet another low pressure system.
Rain chances increase on Sunday, but there are still some question about how far north the rain will move.
By the start of next week, we could see a few lingering showers Monday morning, but otherwise a general clearing will occur for the start of the week.
Highs return to the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.