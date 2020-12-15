BCSD Director of Before/After School Programs nationally recognized

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County School District’s Director of Before and After School Programs has been recognized as one of 18 ‘Afterschool Ambassadors’ in the nation.

Dr. Janice Flowers will serve as Afterschool Ambassador for the Afterschool Alliance in 2020-2021.

The Afterschool Alliance requires ambassadors to continue their work at local after-school programs while in the role for one year.

Ambassadors must organize public events and communicate with policymakers and community leaders to support the state’s afterschool programs.

Flowers deems after-school programs essential in caring for children with academic, social, and emotional needs created by the pandemic.

 “Unfortunately, there is an unmet demand for quality afterschool programs in Georgia,” Flowers said. “According to the data, more than 630,000 children would enroll in a program if they had one available to them. That’s 42% of all children in our state.” 

Lights On Afterschool

Each Ambassador will organize a major event for Lights On Afterschool next October. However, Flowers says if the pandemic continues, they will look to the World Health Organization for the next steps.

