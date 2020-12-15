Bibb deputies investigating grocery store armed robbery

Tucker Sargent
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the person they say robbed a grocery store Tuesday night.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 7 o’clock at Aldi Foods, located at 4501 Log Cabin Drive.

Witnesses say a man approached the store clerk with a gun and demanded money before receiving cash and fleeing.

No one was injured.

The suspect was wearing a black and white jacket with black pants and had a mask over his face.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

