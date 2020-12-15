Man crashes SUV into back of logging truck, Bibb deputies investigating

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a travel collision with injuries that happened on Eisenhower Parkway at the intersection of Key Street at 7:04 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say a 36-year-old man reportedly drove an SUV traveling east on Eisenhower Parkway. A logging truck also traveling east stopped at the intersection. As the light turned green, the logging truck moved through the intersection.

Deputies say the driver of the SUV ran into the back of the logs that were loaded on the back of the truck. The logging truck continued to drive away.

Authorities say they believe the logging truck driver is unaware that an accident occurred. Paramedics took the victim to Navicent Health Medical Center. The hospital lists the man in critical condition.

BSO contact information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.