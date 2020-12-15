Central High School transitions to remote learning

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On Tuesday, Central High School announced it will transition to remote learning through the December holiday break due to COVID-19.
Students participating in face-to-face learning should follow all remote instruction protocols through Tuesday, December 22.
Buses will continue to run for students involved in Hutchings College and Career Academy, SOAR, 8.5, PLC and dual enrollment classes.
During remote learning, curbside meal service will be offered at Central High on Wednesday and next Monday. Students may find meal order forms in ClassLink.
Employees will report to the building during remote learning. Individuals identified as close contacts will work remotely during their quarantine period as established by CDC guidance or the North Central Health District.
For more information about the Bibb County School District’s health and safety protocols, visit www.bcsdk12.net and click on the headline “COVID-19 Information.”