UPDATE (Tuesday, December 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/15/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  484,152 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 15. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1295 6976.99 41 115
Atkinson 565 6782.71 9 83
Bacon 695 6094.35 20 53
Baker 115 3690.63 6 22
Baldwin 2673 6016.48 71 199
Banks 948 4744.27 13 116
Barrow 3891 4504.36 60 344
Bartow 5378 4855.06 104 406
Ben Hill 1071 6434.36 35 106
Berrien 662 3434.32 19 33
Bibb 8193 5384.82 230 1053
Bleckley 586 4564.57 30 36
Brantley 595 3098.64 18 50
Brooks 701 4457.3 26 60
Bryan 1568 4006.44 16 108
Bulloch 3460 4354.01 35 156
Burke 1073 4802.61 14 108
Butts 1052 4178.91 46 71
Calhoun 311 4923.22 11 55
Camden 1965 3644.02 18 91
Candler 589 5435.08 27 48
Carroll 4698 3911.12 90 233
Catoosa 2590 3766.12 34 132
Charlton 764 5765.6 11 43
Chatham 11561 3956.86 214 957
Chattahoochee 2111 19639.04 1 17
Chattooga 1326 5354.11 37 93
Cherokee 10606 3977.99 117 701
Clarke 7553 5819.89 57 298
Clay 137 4798.6 3 9
Clayton 11480 3765.93 202 825
Clinch 505 7587.14 14 41
Cobb 30800 3895.83 518 2255
Coffee 3009 6990.85 73 423
Colquitt 2392 5269.53 44 179
Columbia 6222 3922.31 83 252
Cook 863 4949.25 19 78
Coweta 4243 2791.43 72 192
Crawford 276 2257.11 7 32
Crisp 832 3732.78 26 101
Dade 602 3724.79 7 37
Dawson 1341 4962.81 11 124
Decatur 1490 5660.66 42 110
DeKalb 30141 3800.14 463 2816
Dodge 769 3772.38 40 73
Dooly 473 3529.85 20 61
Dougherty 3657 4067.63 200 715
Douglas 5769 3797.74 95 554
Early 654 6445.89 38 51
Echols 298 7508.19 2 10
Effingham 2223 3472.03 33 140
Elbert 1043 5505.41 23 87
Emanuel 1315 5802.15 44 97
Evans 541 5062.23 8 54
Fannin 1145 4350.3 31 96
Fayette 3137 2668.79 62 161
Floyd 5840 5844.91 94 484
Forsyth 7588 3005.07 69 515
Franklin 1361 5833.94 21 93
Fulton 43297 3939.02 707 3079
Gilmer 1388 4417.99 29 124
Glascock 71 2347.11 2 7
Glynn 4365 5072.81 120 366
Gordon 3523 6069.01 55 184
Grady 962 3920.13 27 114
Greene 731 3905.54 26 69
Gwinnett 43295 4458.14 528 3391
Habersham 2835 6189.96 82 312
Hall 14669 7108.83 201 1409
Hancock 532 6493.35 46 72
Haralson 1051 3421 22 45
Harris 1062 3059.46 28 101
Hart 895 3428.2 20 89
Heard 367 2966.86 8 24
Henry 9126 3804.62 136 359
Houston 4949 3151.45 105 447
Irwin 459 4865.9 11 45
Jackson 3961 5302.54 55 285
Jasper 338 2380.45 5 24
Jeff Davis 884 5835.75 30 80
Jefferson 1036 6765.49 38 105
Jenkins 496 5783.58 34 69
Johnson 495 5123.69 29 72
Jones 850 2972.96 23 66
Lamar 654 3380.37 24 56
Lanier 360 3477.92 7 17
Laurens 2419 5114.6 113 222
Lee 912 3042.94 32 113
Liberty 1633 2637.96 30 136
Lincoln 301 3704.62 9 36
Long 353 1772.53 5 23
Lowndes 5668 4808.36 97 249
Lumpkin 1502 4443.52 19 142
Macon 330 2540.81 15 58
Madison 1290 4274.78 15 83
Marion 224 2701.07 10 24
McDuffie 880 4074.64 21 96
McIntosh 413 2835.18 7 37
Meriwether 701 3334.92 19 88
Miller 379 6575.29 2 23
Mitchell 985 4465.9 49 165
Monroe 1049 3783.32 59 111
Montgomery 420 4553.34 9 28
Morgan 655 3422.51 7 49
Murray 2161 5367.48 33 126
Muscogee 7683 4009.37 195 759
Newton 3973 3536.14 108 386
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19211 0 229 800
Oconee 1243 2978.17 35 86
Oglethorpe 582 3818.9 13 50
Paulding 4831 2799.9 87 192
Peach 1040 3799.09 29 123
Pickens 1234 3680.29 14 93
Pierce 781 3995.91 27 94
Pike 527 2794.27 12 46
Polk 2184 5022.77 38 205
Pulaski 406 3727.16 25 42
Putnam 999 4564.77 30 85
Quitman 46 2005.23 1 7
Rabun 795 4680.32 14 89
Randolph 347 5137.7 30 62
Richmond 11085 5481.11 207 799
Rockdale 3076 3239.26 59 417
Schley 141 2672.99 2 17
Screven 488 3510.79 11 50
Seminole 518 6363.64 12 44
Spalding 2202 3186.22 80 255
Stephens 1817 6901.4 47 165
Stewart 590 9626.37 17 113
Sumter 1165 3962.72 70 216
Talbot 218 3540.11 8 31
Taliaferro 42 2573.53 0 2
Tattnall 1113 4379.99 21 80
Taylor 313 3933.15 13 39
Telfair 547 3496.55 30 55
Terrell 404 4771.47 33 81
Thomas 1955 4400.08 78 196
Tift 2602 6372.77 69 279
Toombs 1768 6552.27 61 132
Towns 629 5226.86 23 79
Treutlen 342 5008.05 14 35
Troup 3572 5072.85 119 381
Turner 409 5064.39 24 56
Twiggs 285 3524.61 15 62
Union 1205 4756.27 38 120
Unknown 2515 0 3 43
Upson 999 3801.8 71 109
Walker 3107 4463.44 53 142
Walton 3554 3709.27 81 288
Ware 1981 5525.34 72 224
Warren 202 3877.16 6 30
Washington 1065 5245.79 24 71
Wayne 1585 5287.92 45 151
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 376 4754.08 18 27
White 1605 5053.84 28 161
Whitfield 9165 8755.92 98 453
Wilcox 322 3663.25 25 60
Wilkes 405 4044.34 8 48
Wilkinson 458 5135.1 18 84
Worth 732 3634.2 37 115
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,177,259 (4,794,475 reported molecular tests; 382,784 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 484,152 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 38,111 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,250 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

