Layaway Santa returns, despite pandemic

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Santa Claus is coming to town — Layaway Santa that is.

Layaway Santa is a tradition that’s happened for several years in Middle Georgia. Chris Floore, one of the organizers, says he wasn’t sure it would happen this year.

“People have lost jobs, they’ve had hours cut back for whatever reason but that same conversation turned into that’s also the reason we should do it,” Floore said.

Floore says he looks back on memories of opening presents and the magical feeling he felt. He said they want to provide that feeling to families in need.

“We want to make sure a child has a toy or clothing to open in the morning,” said Floore. “We want to make sure the parents aren’t worried about how they’re going to pay for it.”

How to donate

Several local businesses have donation boxes set up. Joe D’s in Ingleside Village and Famous Mike’s on Poplar Street. Mike Seekins, Owner of Famous Mike’s, takes part in Layaway Santa and several other charities because he loves giving back to the community.

“It’s the little things that make me happy, even if we could affect one child that’s making a difference,” said Seekins.

The stores they work with change every year, but the concept of what they do stays the same.

“The managers will bring out the list, they’ll add up the dollar figure for the children’s toys and clothing that are on there,” said Floore. “We swipe our debit card, pay it off. We sign a Christmas card saying Merry Christmas from Layaway Santa and walk out of the store.”

Floore says they don’t have a specific goal in mind. They just want to help as many families as possible.

“We just know whatever we can do this year will be more than what families will expect,” Floore said.