Macon-Bibb Commissioners say goodbye to Mayor Robert Reichert

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners said a public farewell to Mayor Robert Reichert Tuesday.

Mayor Reichert hosted his final commission meeting after serving the city for 13 years. The mayor says his time has come to a bittersweet end.

Several commissioners said goodbye to him by sharing their favorite memories with him. The county also put together a farewell video for the mayor recognizing his accomplishments.

Mayor Reichert says although he and his team made strides in the community, there is still more to do.

“Our motto of forward together has been realized, and while there is much more work to be done, it is undeniable that we are moving in the right direction,” Reichert said. “And so it is with mixed emotions that I bid you farewell.

The mayor will officially leave office January 1, and Mayor-Elect Lester Miller will take his place. Mayor Reichert says he hopes to see Macon grow even more with the new administration, and wishes them the best of luck in the coming years.

OTHER COMMISSIONERS BID FAREWELL:

The county also said goodbye to several commissioners.

Larry Schlesinger is leaving after 13 years of serving the city but says he still plans to work in his synagogue,Temple Beth Israel, to help improve the community.

Joe Allen is also stepping down after serving district 6 for 20 years. Allen says he’s proud of the Kids Yule Love program he began.

Bert Bivins, another commissioner leaving, says he’s thankful for the experience of serving those around him.

Finally, Scotty Shephard is stepping down after serving District 7 for seven years.

Each commissioner received a special farewell from fellow commissioners.