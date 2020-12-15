Macon Veterans Outpatient Clinic employees test positive for COVID-19

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some Carl Vinson VA Medical Center employees tested positive for COVID-19. This is according to a news release from the VA Medical Center.
The news release states that the employees work at the Macon Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. The employees tested positive last week.
The employees are isolating at home to prevent the spread of the virus to other patients and staff, according to the news release.
In a statement, Medical Center Director David L. Whitmer said, “The safety of our Veterans and staff is our number one priority. We will take every precaution to ensure their safety.”
Important information
- The Macon CBOC will conduct telehealth visits only.
- The clinic will be closed until December 16 due to thorough sanitation.
- Staff encourages veterans who had an appointment during the week of December 7 and are experiencing flu-like symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.
- Staff will reschedule those veterans who had appointments today. The staff will also offer telehealth appointments.
VA medical staff is screening veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection.