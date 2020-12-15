2 Milledgeville teens die after colliding with tractor-trailer head-on

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two Milledgeville teens died in a car crash that happened at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. This is according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Authorities identified the teens as:
- Tyrese S. Wright, 17
- Jonathan M. Jarrett, 18
According to a GSP news release, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of state troopers to investigate the fatal accident which happened on GA 22 just west of Watson Reynolds Road East in Milledgeville.
Troopers say Wright — the driver of a 2001 Acura — traveled west on GA 22. At the same time, a tractor-trailer was traveling in the right east lane approaching the same location.
Troopers say Wright lost control of the car and traveled across the center double yellow lines. The Acura spun into the right east lane and collided with the tractor-trailer head-on.
Authorities identified the driver of the tractor-trailer as 42-year-old Bradley G. Ware, of Hiram.
Wright and Jarrett both died in the crash. Both teens did not have on their seat belts.
This accident is still under investigation.