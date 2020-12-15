Pediatricians provide safety tips when purchasing gifts

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, GEORGIA(41NBC/WMGT) — As the holidays approach, pediatricians at Medical Center Navicent Health want to provide safety tips when purchasing gifts for children.
Health experts understand that during the holidays we want to give the most desirable gifts of the year.
Pediatrician recommended shopping tips
- Look for age-appropriate labels
- Look for safety inspection labels
- Avoid toys that shoot, have parts that fly off, have points or sharp edges
- Include protective equipment with any sporting equipment
- Avoid toys with ropes, cords, and heating elements
Health officials want to ensure there are fewer toy-related injuries in the emergency room. When parents purchase toys, they should teach children how to properly use the toy.