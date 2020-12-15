Rain moves back in tonight

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Tuesday will be mostly dry before another storm system increases rain chances in Middle Georgia overnight.
TODAY.
Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon high temperatures will only top out in the low to middle 50’s. We stay dry this afternoon and evening before light and isolated showers move in overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under a mostly cloudy sky.
TOMORROW.
A cloudy and wet day is on the way for your Wednesday. Another storm system is going to bring scattered downpours to Middle Georgia. Temperatures will only be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s during the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30’s as clouds and rain exit the area.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
We will stay dry through Saturday evening. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 60’s by the weekend. Rain returns late on Saturday and into Sunday.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).