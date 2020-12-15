Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 7-11

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: December 7-11



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 7 and Friday, December 11, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

IHOP

2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020

AJ’s Hot Wings and More

2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Waffle House

3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Waffle House

1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

GWVH – Wood Building

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

GWVH – Vinson Building

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Domino’s

1909 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Krystal

1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Bibb County:

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020

Louvenia’s Crab Cake Hut

2055 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT C19 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020

Zaxby’s

1680 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Burger King

3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery

450 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Cashman’s

370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Z Beans Coffee

311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Miramar

4420 FORSYTH RD STE 150 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Dunkin Donuts

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Am-Star Cinema B (Food Service)

5996 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Nu-Way Weiners No. 8

5996 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Ole Times Country Buffet

1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Macon Pizza Company

5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Subway

5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Fincher’s Barbecue

3947 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

Taco Bell

1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

Pin Strikes (Food Service)

4318 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

240 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

Waffle House

5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

KFC

3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Pizza Hut

3755 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Crawford County:

Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)

191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)

459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Houston County:

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020

Sharks Fish and Chicken

2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020

Cafeteria Latina

100 A GUNN RD STE 2 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020

Atlanta Bread Company

2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020

Subway

703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Ichiban Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

American Philly and Wings II

1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Ocean Seafood Market

1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

McDonald’s

1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Sonic

131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Yami Yami

770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company

1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

Nu-Way Weiners

1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

The Brooklyn Way

901 GUNN RD UNIT 100-200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

Fincher’s Barbecue and Catering

519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

KFC

409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

McDonald’s

793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Zaxby’s

401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Barberitos

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking

409 COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Cluck n Waffles

6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Jasper County:

Piedmont Academy (Food Service)

126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Jasper County Wing Shack

683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Jones County:

I Love Country Buffet

300 W CLINTON ST STE 8 GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020

Lamar County:

Rock Springs Christian Academy Lower (Food Service)

219 ROCK SPRINGS RD MILNER, GA 30257

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Rock Springs Christian Academy Upper (Food Service)

219 ROCK SPRINGS RD MILNER, GA 30257

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Laurens County:

Jack’s Place

245 REX MILLER RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020

Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)

1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

Macon County:

Flint River Community Hospital (Food Service)

509 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Monroe County:

Falls View Joint

4724 HIGHFALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Peach County:

478 Country Buffet

311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

Putnam County:

Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)

162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020

Twiggs County:

Poppie’s Place

13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

Upson County:

That’z What’z Up

200 BARNESVILLE ST STE A THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Washington County:

Subway

630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020

Washington County Head Start – Davisboro (Food Service)

216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Broken Shackle Ranch (Food Service)

1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)

285 RIDGE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020

Washington County Head Start – Sandersville (Food Service)

815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County High School (Food Service)

50 SNOWHILL RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020

Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)

63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.