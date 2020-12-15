Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 7-11

|
Restaurant Report Card: December 7-11
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 7 and Friday, December 11, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
IHOP
2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020
AJ’s Hot Wings and More
2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Waffle House
3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Waffle House
1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
GWVH – Wood Building
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
GWVH – Vinson Building
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Domino’s
1909 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Krystal
1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Bibb County:
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020
Louvenia’s Crab Cake Hut
2055 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT C19 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020
Zaxby’s
1680 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Burger King
3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery
450 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Cashman’s
370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Z Beans Coffee
311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Miramar
4420 FORSYTH RD STE 150 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Dunkin Donuts
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Am-Star Cinema B (Food Service)
5996 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Nu-Way Weiners No. 8
5996 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Ole Times Country Buffet
1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Macon Pizza Company
5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Subway
5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Fincher’s Barbecue
3947 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
Taco Bell
1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
Pin Strikes (Food Service)
4318 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
240 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
Waffle House
5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
KFC
3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Pizza Hut
3755 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Crawford County:
Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)
191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Houston County:
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020
Sharks Fish and Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020
Cafeteria Latina
100 A GUNN RD STE 2 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020
Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020
Subway
703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Ocean Seafood Market
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Sonic
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Yami Yami
770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
Nu-Way Weiners
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
The Brooklyn Way
901 GUNN RD UNIT 100-200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
Fincher’s Barbecue and Catering
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
KFC
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
McDonald’s
793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Barberitos
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking
409 COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Cluck n Waffles
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Jasper County:
Piedmont Academy (Food Service)
126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Jasper County Wing Shack
683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Jones County:
I Love Country Buffet
300 W CLINTON ST STE 8 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020
Lamar County:
Rock Springs Christian Academy Lower (Food Service)
219 ROCK SPRINGS RD MILNER, GA 30257
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Rock Springs Christian Academy Upper (Food Service)
219 ROCK SPRINGS RD MILNER, GA 30257
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Laurens County:
Jack’s Place
245 REX MILLER RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020
Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)
1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
Macon County:
Flint River Community Hospital (Food Service)
509 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Monroe County:
Falls View Joint
4724 HIGHFALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Peach County:
478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
Putnam County:
Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)
162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2020
Twiggs County:
Poppie’s Place
13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
Upson County:
That’z What’z Up
200 BARNESVILLE ST STE A THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Washington County:
Subway
630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2020
Washington County Head Start – Davisboro (Food Service)
216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Broken Shackle Ranch (Food Service)
1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)
285 RIDGE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2020
Washington County Head Start – Sandersville (Food Service)
815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County High School (Food Service)
50 SNOWHILL RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2020
Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)
63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2020
