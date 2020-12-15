|
ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is telling Georgia voters that they must deliver two Democratic Senate runoff victories so his administration can confront the coronavirus pandemic and other national challenges.
Biden is campaigning alongside Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on Tuesday on the second day of early voting as they try to unseat Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively, in Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.
The president-elect warned that Republican victories would leave him to face the kind of GOP obstruction that hampered former President Barack Obama for most of his two terms.