Vice President Mike Pence to visit Macon Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Macon this week.
Vice President Pence will speak at a “Defend the Majority” Rally at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport Thursday.
Doors will open at noon, and the rally begins at 2 p.m.
The Vice President will highlight the historic accomplishments of the Trump Administration with the help of Senate Republicans, along with the importance of fighting for conservative legislators at a Defend the Majority Rally.
Others who will speak at the rally are Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler along with Commissioner Bubba McDonald.