YWCA hosts Georgia Women Virtual Town Hall

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The YWCA hosted a virtual conference Tuesday to discuss women’s issues ahead of the January runoff.

The Georgia Women Town Hall included keynote speaker Stacey Abrams. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also spoke.

The event focused on issues without reference to political parties or candidates.

The YWCA’s mission aims to eliminate racism and empower women.

Topics explored during the town hall include racial and economic injustices that women face.

“The right to vote is not just an act of engagement it is an act of power,” said Stacey Abrams, “It is how we make certain that our voices are heard, that our needs are met, and that those who speak for us say what we need them to say.”

