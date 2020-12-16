|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you are looking for a furry friend this holiday season, our friends at Kitty City Cat Rescue just may have the ‘purrfect’ pal.
We haven’t done our weekly Cat of the Week segment due to the pandemic, but these kitties still need a home. That’s why we’re introducing you to a dozen adoptable kitties for the 12 Days of Catmas!
Each of these kitties are up to date on their shots, and ready for their forever home.
Day 1: Soze
This 4-month-old boy is just as sweet as he is adorable. Our friends at the shelter say that he can be shy at first, but will open up very quickly.
Day 2: Anastasia
This 1-year-old girl is super sweet, but loves her independence. Anastasia had a litter of six kittens prior to being spayed.
To learn more about any of these kitties or other adoptable cats, visit our friends at Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon.