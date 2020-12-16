Bibb County grand jurors charge 5 in racketeering case

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— District Attorney David Cooke announced in a press conference Wednesday that Bibb County grand jurors charged five people in a racketeering case.
Charges include burglary and theft by receiving stolen property.
Defendants charged in case
- Frankie Lee Barnes
- Cornelius Antonio Redding
- Marcus Deshawn Robinson
- Antuane Mcquell Simmons
- Margo Shada Watts
According to the indictment, they participated in a pattern of racketeering beginning December 23, 2019, through April 28, 2020.
The grand jurors charged the five people with violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
Barnes, Redding, Robinson, and Simmons face charges of multiple counts of second-degree burglary.
The crime spree included 58 burglaries at 49 different businesses where the defendants would take cash and other property.
Targeted businesses in this case include:
- restaurants
- gas stations
- retail stores
- a car wash
- a hair salon
It also includes other businesses throughout Bibb County.
Cooke said that each defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. He also said this case stands separate from the racketeering case they announced last week.