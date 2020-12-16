Bibb County School District moves to remote learning due to COVID-19

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County School District plans to transition to remote learning due to the rise of COVID-19 in Macon.
This comes from a news release sent by the school district.
School officials say the transition to remote learning will happen on Monday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 22.
Instructions for students
All students participating in face-to-face learning should take electronic devices and textbooks home with them Friday, according to the news release. Students are expected to follow remote learning protocols Monday and Tuesday.
- The holiday break for the school district begins on Wednesday, December 23
- The news release says that the school district plans to continue offering curbside meal service Monday. Students can find meal order forms in ClassLink
Instructions for employees
Bibb County School District employees will continue to report to the building during remote learning December 21 and 22. Those employees who identify as close contacts for COVID-19 will continue to work remotely while in quarantine.
After the holiday break
- After the holiday break, teachers will report to work on Tuesday, January 5
- Students will return from holiday break Wednesday, January 6. Since Wednesdays are virtual learning days, students should check into Canvas for assignments and attendance purposes on January 6
- Face-to-face and remote learning classes resume on Thursday, January 7
The first semester will end on Friday, January 15. Also, the school district will notify families in early January yes it expects any changes.