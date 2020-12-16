Downtown Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into an armed robbery that happened at the Marathon gas station on Broadway in Macon.
Authorities say the accident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies say a man reportedly entered the gas station acting as if he was going to make a purchase. The man then demanded money from the cash register at gunpoint.
Deputies say the man received some cash. He then fled on foot towards Guy Paine Road, headed in the direction of Houston Avenue.
Authorities say no one reported any additional injuries in this incident.
Suspect description
- Male
- Possibly in his 20’s
- Last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants
This incident is under investigation.
BSO and Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.