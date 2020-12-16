UPDATE (Wednesday, December 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/16/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  488,338 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 16. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1307 7041.65 41 115
Atkinson 565 6782.71 9 84
Bacon 704 6173.27 20 53
Baker 115 3690.63 6 23
Baldwin 2680 6032.23 71 200
Banks 965 4829.35 14 117
Barrow 3936 4556.45 60 349
Bartow 5437 4908.32 104 412
Ben Hill 1091 6554.52 35 108
Berrien 675 3501.76 19 34
Bibb 8266 5432.8 230 1057
Bleckley 589 4587.94 30 36
Brantley 598 3114.26 18 50
Brooks 704 4476.38 26 60
Bryan 1586 4052.43 17 109
Bulloch 3486 4386.73 35 156
Burke 1074 4807.09 14 108
Butts 1063 4222.61 46 71
Calhoun 313 4954.88 11 55
Camden 1976 3664.42 18 91
Candler 589 5435.08 27 49
Carroll 4723 3931.93 90 236
Catoosa 2631 3825.74 34 134
Charlton 768 5795.79 11 43
Chatham 11645 3985.61 216 965
Chattahoochee 2113 19657.64 1 17
Chattooga 1331 5374.3 37 93
Cherokee 10693 4010.62 118 708
Clarke 7624 5874.6 57 301
Clay 137 4798.6 3 9
Clayton 11578 3798.08 203 829
Clinch 506 7602.16 14 42
Cobb 31149 3939.98 523 2262
Coffee 3013 7000.14 73 425
Colquitt 2394 5273.94 44 179
Columbia 6252 3941.22 83 254
Cook 878 5035.27 20 78
Coweta 4302 2830.24 73 193
Crawford 279 2281.65 7 34
Crisp 857 3844.95 26 107
Dade 613 3792.85 7 37
Dawson 1360 5033.12 11 128
Decatur 1492 5668.26 42 110
DeKalb 30392 3831.79 465 2831
Dodge 768 3767.48 41 74
Dooly 484 3611.94 20 63
Dougherty 3687 4101 200 719
Douglas 5863 3859.62 95 559
Early 655 6455.75 38 52
Echols 299 7533.38 2 10
Effingham 2240 3498.58 33 140
Elbert 1047 5526.52 24 89
Emanuel 1321 5828.63 44 97
Evans 546 5109.01 8 54
Fannin 1155 4388.3 32 96
Fayette 3158 2686.65 64 163
Floyd 5893 5897.95 97 486
Forsyth 7657 3032.39 71 521
Franklin 1375 5893.95 21 93
Fulton 43693 3975.05 709 3104
Gilmer 1397 4446.64 29 127
Glascock 73 2413.22 2 8
Glynn 4393 5105.35 120 367
Gordon 3553 6120.69 55 187
Grady 967 3940.51 27 114
Greene 745 3980.34 26 72
Gwinnett 43671 4496.86 531 3419
Habersham 2898 6327.51 82 317
Hall 14848 7195.58 202 1436
Hancock 534 6517.76 46 73
Haralson 1056 3437.28 22 46
Harris 1071 3085.39 28 101
Hart 906 3470.33 20 89
Heard 370 2991.11 8 24
Henry 9190 3831.31 137 360
Houston 4984 3173.73 104 448
Irwin 473 5014.31 11 46
Jackson 4031 5396.25 56 288
Jasper 339 2387.49 5 24
Jeff Davis 887 5855.56 30 80
Jefferson 1039 6785.08 38 105
Jenkins 497 5795.24 34 69
Johnson 498 5154.75 29 72
Jones 854 2986.95 23 66
Lamar 657 3395.88 24 57
Lanier 363 3506.91 7 18
Laurens 2426 5129.4 113 224
Lee 917 3059.62 32 114
Liberty 1639 2647.65 30 136
Lincoln 302 3716.92 9 36
Long 356 1787.6 5 23
Lowndes 5694 4830.42 97 250
Lumpkin 1529 4523.4 19 147
Macon 330 2540.81 15 59
Madison 1306 4327.8 15 84
Marion 232 2797.54 10 26
McDuffie 885 4097.79 21 99
McIntosh 413 2835.18 7 37
Meriwether 709 3372.98 19 88
Miller 380 6592.64 2 23
Mitchell 991 4493.11 49 165
Monroe 1060 3822.99 59 111
Montgomery 423 4585.86 9 28
Morgan 664 3469.54 7 49
Murray 2185 5427.09 35 128
Muscogee 7746 4042.25 195 768
Newton 4005 3564.63 110 388
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19175 0 233 805
Oconee 1261 3021.3 35 87
Oglethorpe 586 3845.14 13 51
Paulding 4895 2836.99 87 195
Peach 1047 3824.66 29 124
Pickens 1241 3701.16 14 93
Pierce 785 4016.37 27 94
Pike 532 2820.78 12 46
Polk 2197 5052.67 39 206
Pulaski 406 3727.16 25 42
Putnam 1014 4633.31 30 87
Quitman 46 2005.23 1 7
Rabun 803 4727.42 14 90
Randolph 348 5152.5 30 63
Richmond 11144 5510.28 209 808
Rockdale 3092 3256.11 59 419
Schley 142 2691.94 2 17
Screven 489 3517.99 11 50
Seminole 518 6363.64 12 44
Spalding 2212 3200.69 80 256
Stephens 1836 6973.56 47 169
Stewart 590 9626.37 17 114
Sumter 1177 4003.54 70 216
Talbot 218 3540.11 8 31
Taliaferro 42 2573.53 0 2
Tattnall 1122 4415.41 21 80
Taylor 315 3958.28 13 39
Telfair 548 3502.94 31 55
Terrell 407 4806.9 33 81
Thomas 1993 4485.61 78 199
Tift 2630 6441.34 69 281
Toombs 1786 6618.98 61 132
Towns 631 5243.48 23 79
Treutlen 345 5051.98 14 35
Troup 3601 5114.04 120 381
Turner 425 5262.51 24 56
Twiggs 288 3561.71 15 62
Union 1210 4776 39 121
Unknown 2580 0 3 38
Upson 1003 3817.03 72 111
Walker 3176 4562.56 53 145
Walton 3595 3752.06 82 293
Ware 1992 5556.02 72 227
Warren 203 3896.35 6 30
Washington 1071 5275.34 24 71
Wayne 1596 5324.61 45 153
Webster 48 1882.35 2 10
Wheeler 377 4766.72 18 27
White 1630 5132.57 28 164
Whitfield 9262 8848.59 102 454
Wilcox 324 3686.01 25 60
Wilkes 406 4054.32 8 49
Wilkinson 460 5157.53 18 85
Worth 742 3683.84 37 116
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,201,379 (4,817,908 reported molecular tests; 383,471 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 488,338 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 38,418 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,302 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

