MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Several non-partisan groups from Georgia and around the country, visited Bibb County to encourage everyone to vote in the Senate runoff election.
Eric Gantt with The People’s Agenda, says he came out because his idol John Lewis would have done the same.
“He marched for this, and they beat him on the Pettus bridge for this, for voters’ rights,” Gantt explained. “It’s such a serious thing, and I mean that’s why we’re out here in the rain, in the middle of the winter. We just want to make sure people know it’s your right to vote and that your vote does count.”
The groups held a “votercade” where they drove through neighborhoods. They decorated cars, honked their horns, and also asked people to vote. The groups gave out free food as well as ice cream to spark conversation.
Mike Kaplan, chairman for Bibb County Board of Elections, says voter turnout for runoff elections typically trends low.
“For most runoffs, voters don’t turn out as good as the general election,” Kaplan stated. “Historically in Georgia, the runoffs don’t usually have high numbers.”
Demarcus Beckham, Organizer for Georgia Equality, says the high voter turnout surprised him in the general election. He hopes Georgians will do it again in the Senate runoffs.
“Last time we had almost 80% of individuals vote before election day, and we would love to see if not that much, much more,” Beckham said.
The groups will continue their votercades throughout the state. The votercade will also stop in Cobb County this Saturday.
The group encourages people to educate themselves, and help others learn about the elections before they cast their ballots.