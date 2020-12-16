Law enforcement gives holiday shopping safety tips

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The holiday season is full of cheer, but can also be full of crime.

Law enforcement recommends you be vigilant when shopping for Christmas.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says be aware of your surroundings at all times. Also, bring someone to shop with you if possible. They say there’s safety in numbers.

Judy Gordon with the Sheriff Office says park in a well-lit areas. When asked, is it okay to leave your shopping bags in the back seat, “Of course not,” replied Gordon.

She says you should put purchased items in the truck. This prevents thieves from seeing what you have. Also, lock your car doors and never leave a purse or wallet under the seat.

“That’s the first place a criminal will probably be looking,” said Gordon.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, says when you’re shopping and walking back to the car, be prepared to get in with keys in hand.

“People are looking to take advantage of people. They are out and they are watching and picking up on the small things,” said Sheriff Cochran.

He says when you get home, break down the boxes and put them out of sight so people won’t know what’s in your home.

Sheriff Cochran also encourages people to use a card instead of cash. He says when using the card, don’t let anyone see you type in the pin number.

