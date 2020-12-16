Macon-Bibb Fire Chief retiring after 40 plus years of service

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said goodbye to the department after 41 years of service.

“Back when I was riding on fire trucks at 2 in the morning catching a structure fire and we see Chief Riggins walk out there with his bunker gear on and hat,” said safety educator Jeremy Webb.

Laughter and memories filled the Macon-Bibb Fire Department Wednesday as the community wishes Chief Marvin Riggins a happy retirement.

The Fire Department officially announced Riggins’s retirement after fighting fires over the last four decades.

Webb says Chief Riggins made a huge impact on his career. Webb says he learned professionalism and compassion from the former chief.

Webb says Riggins hired him in 2009 and guided him through each promotion.

“He has just been a great mentor to me throughout those years. He will truly be missed,” said Webb.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says he became good friends with Riggins over the years. He calls Riggins the epitome of a public servant.

“He is just a great citizen, a great representative, a great fire chief which has been certainly noted in his accolades in the state and on a national level,” said Sheriff Davis.

Chief Riggins says retiring feels bittersweet. He says one of his biggest accomplishments was helping make Macon-Bibb Fire Department a class one department.

Riggins expressed his honor to work with such an amazing group of men and women. He has one last piece of advice before retirement.

“Stay focused. Stay focused on the mission of this organization. Stay focused on the people. Stay focused on making sure we can have a service delivered that is absolutely spectacular,” Chief Riggins said.

Riggins says he wants to teach in the future and visit local colleges.