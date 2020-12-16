Middle Georgia sees decline in flu activity, health official says

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Middle Georgia is seeing a decrease in flu activity in comparison to this time last year.

Michael Hokanson with North Central Health District credits this to people following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC guidelines help slow the spread of COVID. 

Hokanson says the likelihood that CDC practices helped combat the flu seems high. Mainly because both COVID-19 and the flu are respiratory illnesses. 

The health district still encourages residents to get their flu vaccine. 

“If an individual has their flu shot, they sort of eliminate the opportunity for it to be diagnosed as flu,” Hokanson said. “It can more easily be diagnosed as COVID, and they can get their test appropriately. And of course, it can alleviate the burden on the health care systems.”

Can I take the COVID vaccine and flu shot back-to-back?

Hospitals await the delivery of the COVID vaccine for essential workers. However, Hokanson says he does not encourage taking the flu and COVID vaccines back-to-back. Instead, allow two weeks between taking the vaccines. 

Hokanson says it may be some time before the COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public.

