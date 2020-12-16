Morning crash leaves Warner Robins driver in critical condition

Warner Robins Police report the driver, 71-year-old Michael Brown, remains at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon. 

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –  A Warner Robins man is in critical condition after a traffic crash that happened on Watson Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Warner Robins Police report the driver, 71-year-old Michael Brown, remains at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.

Officers responded to the crash on Watson Boulevard at Austin Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say the preliminary investigation shows that Brown — the driver of a 2011 Nissan Rogue — tried to turn left onto Austin Avenue. Police say Brown turned left into the path of a Chevy Silverado. And the Silverado hit Brown’s Rogue.

Officers say paramedics took Brown to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon. The driver of the Silverado and his passenger were treated for minor injuries at Houston Healthcare.

Warner Robins Police Traffic Division is investigating the accident.

Previous articleOverwhelmed: Funeral homes adapt to COVID-19 surge
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.