Morning crash leaves Warner Robins driver in critical condition

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man is in critical condition after a traffic crash that happened on Watson Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Warner Robins Police report the driver, 71-year-old Michael Brown, remains at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.
Officers responded to the crash on Watson Boulevard at Austin Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers say the preliminary investigation shows that Brown — the driver of a 2011 Nissan Rogue — tried to turn left onto Austin Avenue. Police say Brown turned left into the path of a Chevy Silverado. And the Silverado hit Brown’s Rogue.
Officers say paramedics took Brown to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon. The driver of the Silverado and his passenger were treated for minor injuries at Houston Healthcare.
Warner Robins Police Traffic Division is investigating the accident.
