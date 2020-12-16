Suspect wanted in connection with Riverbend Apartments murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez that happened at Riverbend Apartments November 22.

Thomas Pate. Photo courtesy of Bibb County Sheriffs Office.

Investigators identify the suspect as 18-year-old Thomas Samuel Pate, of Macon. 

  • Pate stands 6 foot 1 inch 
  • weighs approximately 157 lbs 

If you know of the whereabouts of Pate, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Then ask to leave a message for the “on-call” investigator.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.