Suspect wanted in connection with Riverbend Apartments murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez that happened at Riverbend Apartments November 22.
Thomas Samuel Pate description
Investigators identify the suspect as 18-year-old Thomas Samuel Pate, of Macon.
- Pate stands 6 foot 1 inch
- weighs approximately 157 lbs
BSO and Crimestoppers
If you know of the whereabouts of Pate, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Then ask to leave a message for the “on-call” investigator.
You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.