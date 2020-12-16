Warner Robins man dies in traffic accident on Watson Boulevard

|
Michael Brown, 71, died in a car accident that happened on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins Wednesday morning.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man is dead after a traffic crash that happened on Watson Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Authorities identified the man who died as 71-year-old Michael Brown.
Warner Robins Police officers responded to a traffic crash on Watson Boulevard at Austin Avenue at around 7:27 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers say the preliminary investigation shows that Brown — the driver of a 2011 Nissan Rogue — traveled westbound lane of Watson Blvd. and tried to turn left onto Austin Avenue. Meanwhile, 71-year-old Elbert Horne — the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado — traveled east in the outside lane of Watson Blvd.
Officers say Brown turned left into the path of travel of the Silverado. Then, the Silverado struck the Rogue.
Officers say paramedics took Brown to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon where he later died. Both Horne and his passenger received minor injuries which Houston Healthcare treated.
Warner Robins Police Traffic Division is investigating the accident.