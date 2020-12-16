Wet Wednesday for Middle Georgia

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Widespread showers and storms combined with cooler temperatures will make for a long Wednesday in our area.
TODAY.
A pair of low pressure systems will combine to generate showers across our area today. Heavy rain will move in during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40’s today in most spots. Showers will begin to move out later tonight. Overnight lows are forecast to fall into the middle 30’s.
TOMORROW & FRIDAY.
We get rid of the rain for the final two days of the work week. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for Thursday and Friday as high temperatures climb from the low 50’s tomorrow to the upper 50’s by Friday afternoon. Overnight lows with fall below the freezing mark into the upper 20’s.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
A few isolated showers are possible late on Saturday and into Sunday. It’s not going to be a washout, but it would be wise to keep your umbrella close by. Temperatures will be back in the low 60’s this weekend.
