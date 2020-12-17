Sunny and dry as we wrap up the work week

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After yesterday’s rain we will clear out and begin a slow warm up in the coming days.
TODAY & TOMORROW.
Plenty of sunshine is on the way as we wrap up the work week. High temperatures will run in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s this afternoon before falling into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s overnight. Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will be slightly warmer in the middle 50’s.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
A partly sunny sky is expected on Saturday as rain chances will increase later in the day. A few showers will linger into Sunday as temperatures climb into the low 60’s. Next week starts off dry with temperatures in the low to middle 60’s.
