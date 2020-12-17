Sunny and dry as we wrap up the work week

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
4
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After yesterday’s rain we will clear out and begin a slow warm up in the coming days.

TODAY & TOMORROW.

Plenty of sunshine is on the way as we wrap up the work week. High temperatures will run in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s this afternoon before falling into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s overnight. Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will be slightly warmer in the middle 50’s.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

A partly sunny sky is expected on Saturday as rain chances will increase later in the day. A few showers will linger into Sunday as temperatures climb into the low 60’s. Next week starts off dry with temperatures in the low to middle 60’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleLaw enforcement gives holiday shopping safety tips
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.