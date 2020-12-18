BCSO needs help locating missing man

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing person.
Investigators say 24-year-old Brandon Forte is missing in the south Bibb County area, off Hartley Bridge Road.
The family reported Forte left his home on Brittany Court at around 8 p.m. Friday night. He is autistic and has other mental disabilities. His family also says Forte took his nightly meds, and some of them make him drowsy. Forte could be laying down near the Brittany Court area.
Forte is 5’7 and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, that zips in the front, light colored blue jeans, and red tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandon Forte is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.