The End Zone: Scores and highlights from the semifinals

December 18:
AAAAAAA:
Lowndes 14, Collins Hill 31
Grayson 21, Norcross 0
AAAAAA:
Valdosta 26, Buford 45
Westlake 14, Lee County 35
AAAAA:
Jones County 21, Warner Robins 56
Coffee 17, Cartersville 24
AAAA:
Jefferson 42, Benedictine 35
Marist 42, Bainbridge 0
AAA:
Oconee County 21, Greater Atlanta Christian 20
Crisp County 13, Pierce County 25
AA:
Jefferson County 0, Fitzgerald 24
Rabun County 17, Callaway 41
A:
Irwin County 44, Metter 10
Clinch County 0, Brooks County 42
A-PRIVATE:
Prince Avenue 50, Wesleyan 3
Calvary Day 7, Trinity Christian 17