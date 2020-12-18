The End Zone: Scores and highlights from the semifinals

December 18:

AAAAAAA:

Lowndes 14, Collins Hill 31

Grayson 21, Norcross 0

AAAAAA:

Valdosta 26, Buford 45

Westlake 14, Lee County 35

AAAAA:

Jones County 21, Warner Robins 56

Coffee 17, Cartersville 24

AAAA:

Jefferson 42, Benedictine 35

Marist 42, Bainbridge 0

AAA:

Oconee County 21, Greater Atlanta Christian 20

Crisp County 13, Pierce County 25

AA:

Jefferson County 0, Fitzgerald 24

Rabun County 17, Callaway 41

A:

Irwin County 44, Metter 10

Clinch County 0, Brooks County 42

A-PRIVATE:

Prince Avenue 50, Wesleyan 3

Calvary Day 7, Trinity Christian 17