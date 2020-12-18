Local cotton farmers donate socks to the homeless for the holidays

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Cotton Commission made a special delivery to the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia on Zebulon Road in Macon.
On Thursday local cotton farmers delivered 926 pairs of socks to the Rescue Mission.
Georgia Cotton Commission Executive Director Taylor Sills says 12,000 pairs of socks went to homeless resource centers throughout the state. This includes centers in Atlanta, Savannah, Augusta, Albany, Athens, Columbus, Gainesville, Rome and Valdosta.
Sills says the donations take place around Christmas for two reasons. It is the season of giving. And it is also the time when harvest season wraps up for cotton growers.
The donation is also a way to remind the public that farming and rural communities have felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Georgia Cotton Commission says the public can support their local farming communities by buying products made from cotton, like socks, this holiday season.
The Georgia Cotton Commission is an organization that represents cotton producers around the state.