Macon-Bibb Engineering building renamed in honor of former employee

MACON, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT)- The Macon-Bibb Engineering building is being renamed in honor of Robert E. Fountain.
Mr. Fountain was the former Bibb county Engineer. He lived in Macon for 55 years.
During the ceremony, many of his friends and colleagues spoke of how much of an impact he had on them.
“Bobby had a legacy and his legacy was do good and treat people, and he did an awesome job,” said Commissioner Joe Allen.
Robert Fountain’s son Bobby, says this means a lot to the family and the community really felt about his father.
Family members unveiled the plaque in hopes that it will have a lasting impact on the community.