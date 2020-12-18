Mayor-Elect Lester Miller announces County blueprint for 2021

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mayor-Elect Lester Miller is preparaing to take office in two weeks. He met with his transitional team Friday, to discuss goals and strategies for 2021 and beyond.

According to Miller, his blueprint for Macon-Bibb County is complete and will be put in place for the next four years.

Miller says his team has been working to identify the concerns residents have. Over 2,000 have shared their ideas. As a result, he and his team have prioritized five areas from the community’s input to create goals and actions to help solve problems.

The administration created strategic plans for the following: diversity, equity and inclusion, public safety, economic development, education and workforce, and recreation and tourism.

“Last time we checked we had about 58 items for action. We believe we can accomplish those in our four years,” said Miller.

Although the blueprint has been created, Miller says he’s always open to community input and looks forward to working with Commissioners. He also explains the transitional teams diversity is what allows for a balanced administration.

“To surround yourself with qualified people from every walk of life. Each transitional member brings a very unique perspective to our community from different eyes and I think that’s important to do,” said Miller.

Miller says he and the group are optimistic.

“I wish it were tomorrow, I can’t wait two more weeks to take office but we’ve been working hard behind the scenes and I think the public is going to see the work we’ve been putting in,” said Miller.

To view the administration goals and actions steps visit MaconBibbForward.com.