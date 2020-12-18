Oil Company donates portion of sales to those in need

|
MACON, GEORGIA(41NBC/WMGT)- The Walthall Oil Company is donating part of its sales to the Merrie Christmas Project.
They’re donating ten cents of every gallon and ten percent of all inside sales.
The Merrie Christmas Project is a fundraiser aimed to provide gifts, holiday decorations, and food to families in need.
The United Way of Central Georgia partnered with the Merrie Christmas project for the second year to help provide for families in need during the holidays.