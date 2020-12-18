Rain returns this weekend

Listen to the content of this post:

Sunshine finally returned to Middle Georgia today and so did highs in the 50’s.

The weekend will bring even more sunshine, for at least one day.

Saturday will see highs warming to the 50’s, but Atlantic moisture will return by Saturday night.

This will bring our next chance of showers, mainly after midnight.



Off and on showers will continue for the day on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves along the Gulf Coast.

Most thunderstorm activity will likely be limited to areas closer to the Florida border.



Rain will be moving out by Monday morning and highs will warm into the low 60’s.

Most of the week will be dry and warmer with highs in the 60’s through Wednesday

This warm up will get us ready for a big change that will be moving into Middle Georgia just in time for the holidays.



By Christmas Eve we are expecting a pretty much all day rain.

Thunderstorms will be possible, but right now it doesn’t look like we will see much in the way of severe storms (that could change).

The big question most people will ask when looking at the above graphic is “is it going to snow Christmas Eve?”.

Real talk: We don’t know, but it is not likely.

Any kind of winter weather is pretty hard to get here in Middle Georgia, especially snow.

We would need everything to line up perfectly in regards to the moisture available and the cold air behind the front.

Right now I would say that a wintry mix is going to be possible for Middle Georgia, but mostly it will be a cold rain.

Christmas will bring clear skies and cold temps.