UPDATE (Saturday, December 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 19, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/19/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  504,501 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 19. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1351 7278.7 41 120
Atkinson 583 6998.8 9 85
Bacon 722 6331.11 21 55
Baker 119 3819 6 24
Baldwin 2719 6120.01 70 205
Banks 1022 5114.6 17 121
Barrow 4127 4777.56 62 356
Bartow 5657 5106.93 105 427
Ben Hill 1119 6722.74 36 113
Berrien 713 3698.9 19 35
Bibb 8481 5574.1 234 1073
Bleckley 599 4665.84 30 37
Brantley 610 3176.75 18 51
Brooks 718 4565.4 26 60
Bryan 1621 4141.86 17 114
Bulloch 3525 4435.8 35 156
Burke 1098 4914.51 14 108
Butts 1128 4480.81 46 77
Calhoun 303 4796.58 11 56
Camden 2023 3751.58 18 92
Candler 592 5462.77 28 49
Carroll 4828 4019.35 91 241
Catoosa 2810 4086.02 34 152
Charlton 784 5916.53 12 44
Chatham 11888 4068.78 220 985
Chattahoochee 2129 19806.49 1 18
Chattooga 1382 5580.23 39 94
Cherokee 11105 4165.15 121 737
Clarke 7813 6020.23 59 309
Clay 138 4833.63 3 9
Clayton 11922 3910.93 209 844
Clinch 512 7692.31 14 43
Cobb 32399 4098.09 530 2283
Coffee 3122 7253.38 73 439
Colquitt 2429 5351.05 44 179
Columbia 6476 4082.43 83 264
Cook 922 5287.61 20 82
Coweta 4473 2942.74 72 197
Crawford 301 2461.56 7 35
Crisp 887 3979.54 27 111
Dade 643 3978.47 7 38
Dawson 1433 5303.28 12 135
Decatur 1523 5786.03 42 112
DeKalb 31364 3954.34 468 2890
Dodge 786 3855.78 42 75
Dooly 496 3701.49 20 63
Dougherty 3753 4174.41 200 729
Douglas 6029 3968.9 96 565
Early 666 6564.16 39 54
Echols 304 7659.36 2 10
Effingham 2281 3562.62 33 147
Elbert 1076 5679.6 24 90
Emanuel 1333 5881.57 43 99
Evans 557 5211.94 8 55
Fannin 1183 4494.68 34 98
Fayette 3254 2768.33 65 164
Floyd 6075 6080.11 98 496
Forsyth 8027 3178.92 74 548
Franklin 1441 6176.86 21 98
Fulton 45082 4101.42 718 3167
Gilmer 1444 4596.24 30 131
Glascock 78 2578.51 3 9
Glynn 4473 5198.32 120 370
Gordon 3708 6387.71 55 193
Grady 998 4066.83 27 115
Greene 789 4215.42 26 73
Gwinnett 45092 4643.18 537 3521
Habersham 3059 6679.04 82 325
Hall 15535 7528.51 206 1473
Hancock 542 6615.4 46 75
Haralson 1110 3613.05 23 51
Harris 1115 3212.15 29 102
Hart 970 3715.48 20 91
Heard 381 3080.03 9 24
Henry 9564 3987.23 140 366
Houston 5220 3324.02 105 460
Irwin 495 5247.54 11 50
Jackson 4289 5741.63 57 291
Jasper 355 2500.18 5 25
Jeff Davis 900 5941.38 30 81
Jefferson 1066 6961.41 38 109
Jenkins 504 5876.87 34 72
Johnson 519 5372.11 29 73
Jones 886 3098.88 23 67
Lamar 701 3623.3 25 60
Lanier 374 3613.18 7 19
Laurens 2476 5235.12 112 225
Lee 948 3163.06 32 114
Liberty 1680 2713.88 30 138
Lincoln 310 3815.38 9 36
Long 387 1943.26 5 25
Lowndes 5805 4924.58 97 252
Lumpkin 1617 4783.74 19 154
Macon 336 2587 15 59
Madison 1359 4503.43 15 85
Marion 238 2869.89 10 26
McDuffie 905 4190.4 21 101
McIntosh 421 2890.09 7 38
Meriwether 734 3491.91 19 89
Miller 387 6714.09 2 23
Mitchell 1024 4642.73 49 168
Monroe 1098 3960.04 59 113
Montgomery 438 4748.48 9 28
Morgan 695 3631.52 7 50
Murray 2279 5660.56 38 134
Muscogee 7945 4146.1 196 774
Newton 4139 3683.89 111 391
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19314 0 245 825
Oconee 1327 3179.43 35 88
Oglethorpe 622 4081.36 13 52
Paulding 5151 2985.36 93 203
Peach 1076 3930.59 29 126
Pickens 1289 3844.32 14 93
Pierce 807 4128.93 27 96
Pike 566 3001.06 12 46
Polk 2259 5195.25 40 209
Pulaski 418 3837.33 25 42
Putnam 1048 4788.67 31 88
Quitman 48 2092.41 1 7
Rabun 855 5033.56 15 92
Randolph 349 5167.31 30 63
Richmond 11513 5692.74 213 822
Rockdale 3191 3360.36 63 454
Schley 148 2805.69 2 18
Screven 498 3582.73 11 51
Seminole 535 6572.48 12 44
Spalding 2305 3335.26 81 262
Stephens 1940 7368.58 48 174
Stewart 600 9789.53 17 114
Sumter 1196 4068.17 70 218
Talbot 225 3653.78 9 31
Taliaferro 45 2757.35 0 2
Tattnall 1155 4545.28 22 82
Taylor 320 4021.11 13 40
Telfair 558 3566.86 31 55
Terrell 418 4936.81 33 83
Thomas 2093 4710.67 78 204
Tift 2702 6617.68 70 289
Toombs 1839 6815.4 61 133
Towns 658 5467.84 24 86
Treutlen 359 5256.99 15 35
Troup 3703 5258.9 121 388
Turner 438 5423.48 24 58
Twiggs 305 3771.95 15 65
Union 1245 4914.15 40 123
Unknown 2637 0 3 40
Upson 1040 3957.83 72 111
Walker 3321 4770.87 53 147
Walton 3713 3875.22 84 300
Ware 2023 5642.48 72 229
Warren 207 3973.13 6 30
Washington 1086 5349.23 24 72
Wayne 1650 5504.77 45 159
Webster 55 2156.86 2 10
Wheeler 379 4792.01 18 27
White 1731 5450.6 30 176
Whitfield 9697 9264.18 108 468
Wilcox 333 3788.4 25 61
Wilkes 420 4194.13 8 49
Wilkinson 480 5381.77 18 87
Worth 767 3807.96 37 121
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,330,044 (4,941,049 reported molecular tests; 388,995 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 504,501 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 39,310 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,435 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 19, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

